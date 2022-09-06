Lucknow: In a narrow escape, a passenger miraculously escaped death after he mistakenly fell into the gap between station platform and railway tracks earlier today at Bharthana railway station in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the man escaping being crushed under the trains has gone viral on the internet. Reportedly the man was trying to board the moving train when he fell between the gap. Owing to his lean frame, he was able to save himself.Also Read - Viral Video: Unacademy CEO's Family, Pet Evacuated On Tractor Wading Through Bengaluru Floods

WATCH VIDEO OF PASSENGER ESCAPING TRAIN ACCIDENT

Earlier in the morning, a passenger identified as Bhola Singh fell on track while attempting to board Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity at Bharthana railway station (Etawah). Bhola survived without any injury. pic.twitter.com/WHODSvb5Nv — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) September 6, 2022

In the video, bystanders can be seen waiting in chilling anticipation for the passenger. As soon as the train passes by the station, he immediately stood up and getsured with folded hands.

As per report by NDTV the incident took place at platform 2 of the railway station at around 9:45 am today.