Viral Video: Airports have a strict rule pertaining to what passengers are and aren't allowed to carry in their luggage. You might have often seen passengers removing items from their luggage at the security check-in, because the airport staff has a problem with it. More often than not, these things usually include food items. A similar thing happened with Himanshu Devgan, who wasn't allowed to carry a tin of gulab jamuns at the Phuket airport. Officials at the airport informed him that he isn't allowed to carry the sweets in his luggage. So, instead of trashing the delicious sweets away, he decided to make the best of the situation by sharing the gulab-jamuns with the airport officials present there.

A video of the incident shows the man offering the sweets to the officials at the security check. The video also captures the officials' reaction as they tasted the delicious sweet. "When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport," says a text inserted on the video. "Great start to the day!" he captioned the video.

MAN SHARES GULAB JAMUN AMONGST AIRPORT STAFF: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshu Devgan (@himanshudevgan)

Shared on September 24, the video has garnered more than one million views. Users loved the passenger’s sweet gesture and thanked the airport staff for being such good sports. One user wrote, “Best use instead of turning into waste,” while another commented, “The staff is absolutely sweet here.” A third said, “Sweet punishment for not letting gulabjamuns in.” Another commented, “Wow this is so sweet.”