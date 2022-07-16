Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral where an air passenger could be seen playing a child’s game with airport security from the window of his flight. The video was originally shared by a Twitter user named Bri. It was shot in Atlantic City in New Jersey in 2019 but is circulating on social media once again. The clip was reshared on Instagram by Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airport security in the US as a way to grab the attention of netizens to promote a safety message of what not to carry in their luggage in flights.Also Read - Viral Video: Beautiful Rainbow Shines Over Niagara Falls, Netizens Are Mesmerised. Watch

The video shows Bri’s boyfriend playing rock paper scissors with a TSA ground staff through the window of an aircraft. The passenger used scissors and the TSA personnel used a rock. The TSA personnel put up his hands in victory and said bye to the passenger. TSA used the ‘passengers’ scissor hands as a way to tell people that they can’t pack scissors that are bigger than 4 inches.

The reel has received over 52 million views and 4.7 million likes. Netizens found the video delightful and said they would love to try this next time. A few netizens said they were jealous of the guy who can make friends so easily.

Watch the viral video below:

Did the video make you smile?