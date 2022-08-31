New Delhi: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers and gold smugglers around the world adopt unique ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another. Another such incident has surfaced from New Delhi’s IGI Airport where a Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel for allegedly smuggling Saudi Riyals worth Rs 41 lakh by concealing them in ‘lehenga’ buttons.Also Read - Viral Video: Panic After Wild Elephant Spotted Roaming In Assam's Tezpur, Damages Vehicles | Watch

The man was intercepted by the security personnel at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport on Tuesday during security checks at about 4 am. The personnel on duty noticed suspicious images of the buttons, which were kept in the passenger’s bag, on the X-ray scanner monitor and decided to probe further. A cache of 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals valued at Rs 41 lakh was kept neatly folded in squares inside buttons used in ‘lehenga’ worn by women.

CISF shared the video and wrote, “Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.”

The passenger, identified as Misam Raza, was flying to Dubai from Delhi on a SpiceJet flight, a senior officer said. As he failed to produce any valid document, he was handed over to the Customs officials along with the recovered currency. Subsequently, the passenger was offloaded from the flight and handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the officer said.

