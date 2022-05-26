Viral Video Today: Indian needs an excuse to dance. And Gujaratis need an excuse to do garba dance. This time, it was an Indian Railways train that arrived early. So as expected, Gujarati passengers made most of their time and made people at the station join them in garba.Also Read - Violinist Plays Oo Antava From Pushpa on California Street, Song Wows Americans. Watch Viral Video

The video was filmed on Wednesday at the Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The Bandra-Haridwar Express arrived at the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, 20 minutes ahead of its estimated time of arrival. The stop at Ratlam Junction for the train is typically 10 minutes but an early arrival meant it wouldn't leave the station for about half an hour.

As people got to know that the train won't move for half an hour, they found a way to entertain themselves and celebrate. Some bored Gujarati passengers got down on platform 4, playes popular Garba tracks and started doing Garba in a big circle. Fellow passengers saw what a blast people were having dancing outside the train and got down to join Garba fest.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the joyful video on Koo and Facebook where the people could be seen breaking into an impromptu garba performance at Ratlam station.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?