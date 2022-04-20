Viral News: A ruling by a judge in Florida on Monday means the federal requirement to wear masks on airplanes and public transportation is gone in the US. The judge’s decision ended 14 months of mandatory mask-wearing, which was intended to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Within hours, all major US airlines announced – sometimes to passengers in the middle of flights – that travelers could take off their masks.Also Read - No-mask Fine Returns in Delhi As COVID Cases Rise, Violators to Pay Rs 500. Deets Inside

A video is going viral on social media that shows passengers aboard a US airline are seen cheering the removal of the face mask mandate. As the pilot made the announcement over the intercom mid-air, the whole airplane cabin broke out into applause. A passenger posted a video on Twitter where the flight crew of Delta Airlines announce the change in mask policy and the crowd cheers in delight. Also Read - Amid Rise in COVID Cases, Face Masks Made Mandatory in These Cities. FULL LIST

The pilot could be seen reading out the news on the flight to which the passengers take off their masks and clap in visible joy. The video showing passengers rejoicing on hearing the removal of the mask mandate has received over 2.6 million views and around 30k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!” A wonderful moment mid flight on @alaskaair today! pic.twitter.com/nWSatDRB83 — Ben Dietderich (@ben_dietd) April 18, 2022

