Viral Video: The internet is full of funny and heartwarming videos, which are sure to keep you entertained and amused. One such video has surfaced on social media which shows a whole plane of passengers on a Dubai flight singing popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to help calm a crying baby. The incident happened on March 10 when passengers on board a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tirana joined forces to help cheer the crying toddler.

The video shows people clapping their hands and singing the song as the kid’s father holds him in his arms. The song seemed to do the trick, as the crying child eventually calmed down. The viral video was first posted on TikTok by travel blogger and a radio DJ Parikshir Balochi last week and then on Instagram with a caption that reads ,”Everyone on the plane passed the vibe check!!

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parikshit Balochi (@parikshitbalochi)

“I was taking a flight to Tirana and the child sitting next to me was crying non-stop,” said Parikshit Balochi, the radio DJ in Dubai told The National. “First, people sitting around him were trying to distract him, but when this didn’t work a group of guys — myself included — began singing Baby Shark, and more and more people joined in,” he added.

The video has gone viral and users loved the random act of kindness of strangers. Netizens simply loved the thoughtful gesture and flooded the comments section with heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”Cutest thing on the internet today,” while another wrote, ”So cute & thoughtful. I am sure the father would have blessed you.” ”The song is a life saver,” a third mentioned.

Cute, right?