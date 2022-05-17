Viral Video: Needless to say, birthdays are a special time of the year and a cause for celebration. It’s that one day that friends and family go the extra mile to make you feel loved. Well, it becomes all the more special when strangers join in. One such video has gone viral wherein a man who was celebrating his 95th birthday on an aeroplane, was surprised by his co-passengers.Also Read - Viral Video: 1 Classroom With 2 Teachers, Teaching Hindi & Urdu On The Same Blackboard In Bihar Govt School

In the video, a flight attendant makes an announcement wishing the man a happy birthday. Everybody closes their window and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles. They all also join in singing happy birthday to him, which is really adorable. “Mr Jack McCarthy is 95 years old. We are so happy to have you on our aircraft today and we would all like to sing happy birthday to you,” she says.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement with a caption that says, “My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this.. Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles @carolinepratt5 .”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and people loved this heartfelt gesture. One user wrote, ”When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful.” Another wrote, ”Love when people join in for things like this! Good people.” A third commented, ” When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful.”

So cute, right?