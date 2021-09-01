Seattle: Passengers at at a US airport were left shocked and disgusted after a large heap of raw chicken meat was spotted on a baggage claim carousel. A video of the incident which has gone viral, shows a pile of raw chicken pieces riding on the luggage conveyor belt. In the video, the pile of meat appears to be mushed together into a cube shape, meaning that it had been in a container at one point but probably fell out.Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Attached to Helicopter Trying to Put a Flag, Not a Body 'Hanging'

Soon after the video went viral, a warning was issued by the TSA (Transport Security Administration) which explained that meat should be properly stored and packaged before travel. A TSA spokesperson said that all raw meat products need to be held in a sealed container with ice or dry ice. A YouTube channel called WithTheHarmony, shared the video and wrote, ”I know it’s a chicken shortage, but do we really want it this bad?”

See the video here:

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) which originally shared the video on Instagram, wrote, “There is a personal fowl on the carousel. Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this. We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel, they became free-range,” the wrote.

The post added, “Don’t wing your travel packing. In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled. If you are pecking around the internet for travel tidbits, nest time reach out to our hens and roosters at #AskTSA. They’ll take your raw travel questions and cook out an egg-cellent answer.”

Disgusted users flocked to the video with concerned comments. One said, “Looks like all the other luggage on that carousel has been cross-contaminated”, while another highlighted, “I’d hate to have my bag on this conveyor belt after this.”