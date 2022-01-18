Viral Video: A pastor at a megachurch in Oklahoma is being slammed after a video of him rubbing spit into a man’s face went viral. Michael Todd, leader of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Okla., was delivering a sermon titled “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” The video shows him spitting saliva in his hand and then rubbing it all over in the eyes and face of a churchgoer.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Eatery Serves Masala Dosa Ice Cream Rolls, Internet Disgusted by Bizarre Combo | Watch

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore. What most people would do would [be to] turn away,” Todd says in the clip, as he coughed up mucus and phlegm into his hand.

“Do you hear and see the responses of the people?” he said, as members of the audience gasped audibly. “What I’m telling you, is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the Miracle.” Watch the video here:

What going on with him? I’m outta the loop — Braylyn Salmond (@braylyns) January 16, 2022

The video went viral, leaving people disgusted and outraged. Many questioned Todd’s bizarre, unhygienic practice. “There’s no way you can defend what Pastor Mike Todd did,” wrote sports reporter Chris Williamson. “One of the most repulsive acts I’ve seen in the name of Christianity and he did it during a whole panini (still would be gross pre-pandemic).”

There’s no way you can defend what Pastor Mike Todd did. One of the most repulsive acts I’ve seen in the name of Christianity and he did it during a whole panini(still would be gross pre-pandemic). — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 17, 2022

This is so disgusting 🤢🤮🤢something gotta be wrong with all of them… he went too far https://t.co/BNXuOVH7Tg — Beautiful_Apples (@Beautiful_Apple) January 17, 2022

Just saw why Mike Todd is trending and I— God wasn’t nowhere in that🤢 pic.twitter.com/4EWJNCcqoc — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) January 17, 2022

After the huge online backlash, Todd issued an apology on Twitter, saying it was never his intention “to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus…even with illustrations!”

It’s never my intention to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus… even with illustrations! I apologize for my example being too extreme and disgusting! I Love Everybody 🧡#REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/YfzFmySCPe — Michael Todd (@iammiketodd) January 17, 2022

He also apologized during a Facebook Live and said, “I just want to acknowledge what happened yesterday when the spit hit the fan. I watched it back and it was disgusting. Like, that was gross. I want to validate everyone’s feelings. That was a distraction from what I was really trying to do. I was really trying to make the world come alive and people to see the story, but yesterday got to live. I own that.”