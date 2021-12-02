Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists, influencers and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. With the ongoing wedding season, many newly-wed couples and relatives are also opting to dance on the Sinhala song on their big day.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Uses Makeup to Get Ready For Mom's Birthday Party, Internet Loves Her Nakhra | Watch

One such video has gone viral showing a desi couple dancing to the melodious song at a family function. In the video, the woman identified as Dr Meenal Makkar dances and twirls to the beats of the song along with her husband, while audiences cheer for them. While she is dressed in stunning and glittery blue lehenga, her husband wore a dashing navy blue suit. Dr Meenal shared the video with the caption, “Not perfect but we tried.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Meenal Makkar (@dr.meenal_makkar_md)

The video has gone viral on social media, with close to 1000 views and over 130 likes. One user wrote, ‘U guys on fire,” while others showered love on the couple through love and fire emojis in the comments section.