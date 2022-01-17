Husband Wife Video: The internet is a storehouse of all sorts of funny and amazing videos, which keep us entertained. One such video which is making people laugh is of a husband who gets pranked by his wife while he was sleeping. The funny prank video has been viewed millions of times and thousands of people have liked it.Also Read - Viral Video: 'Flying' Deer Leaps & Jumps 7 Ft Into The Air, Leaves People Stunned | Watch

In the video, it can be seen that the husband is sleeping peacefully on the bed when the wife enters the room. She has a dead fish in her hand with which she touches her husband’s cheeks and lips with it, making him feel like it is her. When he kisses the dead fish and realises it’s not her, he wakes up with a bad taste taste in his mouth and a blush on his face. He realises that he has been pranked, while his wife is heard laughing in the background. The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named hepgul5 with a caption that says ”Hahaha.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hepgul5 😊 (@hepgul5)

The video has gone viral and people can’t stop laughing. Many commented with laugh emojis on the post, while some said that they would have gotten angry if they were in the place of the husband.