Viral Video: For the past few days, a video of a patient reacting like she saw a ghost after seeing a hospital staff wearing a PPE kit is going crazily viral on social media, and without any doubt, the video has left netizens ROFL-ing. Even though it is unclear whether the video is recent or shot a year back but it is making rounds on the internet now. The video went viral after it was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Patient thinks medical staff is a ghost..".

In the video, we can see a hospital cabin and two patients sleeping on their beds and there was a curtain that separated the space between the two hospital beds. And, then we can see a hospital staff likely a doctor wearing a completely cover PPE kit walking towards one of the patients whose bed was behind the curtain. As soon as the staff removes the curtain, the patient starts screaming her lungs out as if she had just seen a ghost standing near her.

The patient's scream even made the nursing staff nervous and woke every other patient in the cabin. However, within seconds, the nursing staff can be seen trying to calm the patient and meanwhile, we can several other staff wearing PPE suit entering the room most likely after they heard the patient screaming.

WATCH:

Patient thinks medical staff is a ghost.. pic.twitter.com/B9jmKqvCfZ — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 5, 2021

The viral video has racked up over 13k views and hundreds of likes. Netizens reacted to the video hilariously and posted comments like, “Poor scared patient must have been half asleep”, “The 3rd guy’s response is epic”, “The 3rd medic had laughed his lungs out!”, “I am going to hell for laughing at this” and many more.

PPE kits are usually worn by doctors and other medical staff while working in the hospital and taking care of patients to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 disease and keeping themselves safe.