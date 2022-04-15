Patna: Ever since alcohol was banned in Bihar, people have been coming up with all sorts of jugaad to procure and store liquor. Recently, a man was arrested for delivering liquor in an LPG cylinder in Patna. Police have seized about 50 litres of liquor which was kept inside the cylinder by cutting its base part into a square shape. According to ANI, the incident was reported near the Kadam Ghat area under the Pirabahor police station in the state capital. After getting information about liquor smuggling, police raided the spot and arrested the accused identified as Bhushan Rai.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Does Push-Ups Wearing Heavy Wedding Lehenga, Sets Major Fitness Goals | Watch

A Twitter user named Nitesh Misan also shared the video of police showcasing liquor kept inside the cylinder.

Watch the video here:

Many such cases of smuggling have come to light in recent months. Despite demands of legalizing liquor to curb illegal smuggling, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained defiant with his stand on the alcohol ban.

Recently, the Bihar government revised the fine amount for those who were caught drinking liquor for the first time in the state. In a fresh amendment to the prohibition law in Bihar passed by the state assembly, it was decided that those caught drinking alcohol for the first time would be released after they paid a fine. According to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Amendment 2022, if a first-time offender fails to pay the fine between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, then they can be imprisoned for a month.

After the Bill was passed in the Bihar assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also called the people who drink alcohol as “sinners” while adding that it is considered a sin by Mahatama Gandhi Earlier, the fine amount for first-time offenders was Rs 50,000 as per an amendment made in 2018.

Significantly, the move came after Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Bihar government over the prohibition law in Bihar. The court also slammed the state over piling up liquor cases. The sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned by the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in April 2016.

(With ANI inputs)