New Delhi: Remember the ‘Pawri’ girl, Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan, who became an internet sensation after her video ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ went crazy viral? Well, now jog your memory further and try to remember Momin Saqib? Does the name ring a bell? Well, in case you forgot, he is the Maaro Mujhe Maaro guy, who had gone viral for his hilarious rant after Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Turns out, both the internet sensations recently met and have come up with another hilarious viral video! Also Read - 'Pawri Girl' Dananeer Mobeen Shares New PARTY Video Thanking Her 1 Million Instagram Followers

On Monday, Dananeer posted an Instagram video with the British-Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib, and recreated a video, which is a mix of both “maro mujhe” and “pawri ho rahi hai”. In the video, Saqib and Dananeer switched their roles as the Pawri girl utters the Maro Mujhe Maro dialogues whereas he started the video by saying “Yeh main hun”.

In the video, Saqib said: “This is me, this is Geena jee — Mobeen’s nickname, following which she starts the “mujhe maro” rant. She posted the video with a caption, “#pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe.”

Watch the crossover video here:

Needless to day, the video has gone viral and fans are loving the collaboration of the two famous memers.

In case you forgot, Momin broke the internet in 2019, when his interview post Pakistan’s defeat, went viral. Displaying his frustration, he famously uttered “Ek dum se waqt badal diye, jazbaat badal diye, zindagi badal di,” which still continues to be mrme-material for many.

He further said, “Mujhe pata chala hai kal raat ye log burger khate rahe hai, kal raat ye kog pizze khate rahe hai. Inahu cricket chuddwao aur dangal ladwao. Inse koi dangal lade. Matlab koi fitness koi kuch nahi yahan pe. Matlab hum inse itni ummeede banake baite hai aur inhe burger khana hai (I got to know these players were eating pizzas and burgers last night. Ask them to quit cricket and take up wrestling instead. They don’t care about their fitness).”