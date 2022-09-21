Viral Video: Remember Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, aka, the ‘Pawri Girl’ who became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral? The Instagram influencer is making headlines again and this time, it’s for her singing skills. She recently shared a new video on her account wherein she is seen crooning a Bollywood song in her melodious voice. In the video, she sings the soulful song Chupke Se, featured in the 2002 movie Saathiya. The song has been originally been sung by Sadhana Sargam. She captioned the video as, “Chupke se…. 🙊 I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate.”Also Read - Viral Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Tries to Hug Ostrich During Safari Ride, Internet Is Amused | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with people in awe of her melodious voice. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis, and people just can’t get enough. The video has received around 107 K likes and more than 1600 comments. One user wrote, “Your voice is so so beautiful ❤️ tou hate krne ka koi chance hi nhi banta.” Another commented, “Perhaps you did the best.”

For the unversed, Dananeer Mobeen, is a 20-year-old Pakistani influencer and content creator based in Islamabad with a huge social media following. With over 2.4 million followers, she regularly creates content on a range of topics including latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues.

Her claim to fame was the pawri video, which went super viral in both India and Pakistan. “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” became the top viral trend back in February 2021 and multiple rib-tickling memes, funny recreations of the video were splashed all over the internet on both sides of the border.