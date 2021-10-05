Viral Video: Remember the Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who went viral with her ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video? The Pawri girl is making headlines again and this time, it’s for her singing skills. Recently, Dananeer shared a video of herself singing the Pakistani song Ae Dil in a soulful voice, that has left people mesmerised. The song Ae Dil, was featured in the 2017 Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi, starring Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Urwa Hocane.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Viral 'Love Nwantiti' Song, Wins Hearts With Her Killer Expressions | Watch

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favourite Pakistani films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi! Ae dil,” Dananeer said in the caption of her post. In her post, she also tagged singer Shiraz Uppal

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with people in awe of her melodious voice. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis, and people just can’t get enough. The video has received around 538,326 views and more than 1000 comments.

One user wrote, ”Wow like your voice I truly love it Yar I love you and your voice your nature ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud of you,” while another wrote, ”Magical voice”. Impressed by her singing, another user expressed that she should seriously pursue singing as a career, he wrote, “Please-you should really pursue singing as a career!!! You’re too good at this”.

Notably, Mobeen is an avid singer and she keeps sharing her videos on Instagram. She earlier posted a video in which she was singing a song from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan.

Who is she?

Dananeer Mobeen, is a 20-year-old Pakistani influencer and content creator based in Peshawar with a wide social media following. With 1.6 million followers, she regularly creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues.

Her claim to fame was the pawri video, which went super viral in both India and Pakistan. “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” became the top viral trend back in February 2021 and multiple rib-tickling memes, funny recreations of the video were splashed all over the internet on both sides of the border.