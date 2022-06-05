Viral News: Thanks to Instagram reels, Delhiites got to witness a jaw-dropping sight of a beautiful peacock flying across houses. The song playing over the video – ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from the film Silsila and sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar – perfectly represents the delightful sight.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Steal Peacock Eggs, Bird Teaches Her A Lesson She Will Never Forget | Watch

The video was posted by a travel blogger, safarnamabynidhi, with the following caption, "What a rare sight to see a peacock in a city like Delhi. I've been seeing these for over a decade now. They're beautiful, just so beautiful."

The mesmersing peacock was spotted in Vikaspuri area. The clip shows a breathtakingly beautiful peafowl standing on top of a balcony's railing and flying down to another person's balcony. While it is a rare sight to see peacocks around Delhi, it is even rarer to spot them flying. Netizens flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis and called the view 'unbelievable'.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℎ | Travel & Offbeat Finds (@safarnamabynidhi)

“I’ve been living here for last 10 years. Every year during the end of May, peacocks visit and stay in our neighbourhood till October,” the blogger wrote in the video. The reel has gone viral with over 4.8 million views 525k likes.

In India, the peacock’s mating season which being around May coincides with the monsoon season. To attract a mate, peacocks perform an elaborate dance to show off their tail feathers to a peahen.