Contrary to folklore that suggests peacocks often mate for life, the beautiful birds are actually polygamous. Peacocks are known for changing partners on a yearly basis and even within a season sometimes. However, peacocks are conditioned to be monogamous in captivity and often mate for life in those settings.

An extremely touching video is going viral on social media that shows a peacock showing emotions of being heartbroken and not leaving its long-time partner's side after its demise.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter handle saying the incident happened in Rajasthan's Kuchera town. "The peacock doesn't want to leave the long-time partner after his death. Touching video," he said in his tweet.

The peacock lived with its partner for four years, the officer mentioned. The peacock refused to let go of its partner even after its death. In the video, two men can be seen carrying the carcass of the peacock’s partner. Meanwhile, its partner is seen following the men as they take the dead peacock for its funeral.

The 19-second video has received over 2 lakh views and 15,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below: