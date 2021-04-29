New Delhi: Remember the elderly woman in Delhi who had recently gone viral after she advocated for the consumption of liquor over medicine? In the viral video, the woman identified as Dolly, said that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real cure. She also claimed that she has been drinking for 35 years and never required any medicine. Now, she has featured in yet another video, wherein she is seen appealing to the Delhi government to reopen liquor stores. Dolly says that if the liquor stores are opened, then the hospital beds will get emptied eventually, and the government won’t have to face problems. Also Read - Viral Video: 'Disco Daadi' Dances on Old Bollywood Song, Wins The Internet With Her Energetic Moves | Watch

“If the liquor stores are opened then the beds in the hospitals will be empty and the Delhi government will not face so much trouble, also the problem of oxygen cylinder will go away. Once people will have alcohol inside them, corona will go out,” she says in the video.

Watch the video here:

When the person taking the video asks her if she has been drinking during lockdown, Dolly says that she has, but her her liquor stock is over now, so she is requesting the government to reopen thekas.

Notably, soon after the lockdown was imposed in Delhi, long queues were spotted outside liquor stores in many areas, with people rushing to stock up on alcohol. One of them was Dolly aunty, who went viral with her hilarious response. Talking to ANI , she had said,“I have come here to buy two bottles of liquor as no vaccination or medicine can defend against the virus as well as the liquor. I have been drinking for 35 years, and have never had to take any medicine. People who drink are all safe from Covid.”

