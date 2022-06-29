Viral News: What’s happening in Sri Lanka is worse than the usual financial crises seen in the developing world. It’s a complete economic breakdown that has left ordinary people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities and has brought political unrest and violence. The crisis in the South Asian island nation of 22 million is largely the result of staggering economic mismanagement combined with fallout from the pandemic, which along with 2019 terrorism attacks devastated its important tourism industry.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Deer Brutally Attacks Hunter, Leaves Him With a Bloody Eye. Watch

Poverty-stricken Sri Lankans now wait for days for cooking gas and petrol — in lines that can extend more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). Unable to get gasoline, some have given up driving and resorted to bicycles or public transportation to get around. Also Read - Viral Video: Shocking Moment Fan Falls On Family Caught on Camera, Watch What Happens Next

Amid this crisis, a video has surfaced on social media that shows a red bus stuffed with passengers in Sri Lanka. With the bus so packed and people unable and due to the extreme fuel shortage, people who couldn’t fit into the bus were seen hanging from the door and windows while several people were sitting inside a small luggage unit in the back of the bus with its door open. It was recorded by a biker driving behind the bus. Also Read - Here's Why Woman's Scooter Falls In This Viral Video Where She Blames Biker

The scarcity of fuel in Sri Lanka is making people suffer so much that they are being forced to travel on buses this way while risking their lives. The heartbreaking video was originally uploaded on TikTok but is now going viral on Twitter with over 42k views.

Watch the viral video below:

Sri Lanka going back to the past. #Lka pic.twitter.com/sGBowNE6nE — Manjula Basnayake (@BasnayakeM) June 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?