Indore: Actor Ranveer Singh raised many a eyebrows when he posed naked for Paper magazine. The viral photoshoot that broke the internet, showed the actor stripped down to nothing, as he posed on a beautiful Turkish rug. While many complimented Ranveer and applauded him for his bold photoshoot, the actor also got massively trolled by a section of people on social media. While some memes and jokes are harmless in this day and age, the actor also landed in hot water as a FIR was filed against him by a Mumbai NGO. Now, another NGO in Indore has taken major offence at the pictures and organized a clothes donation drive for Ranveer.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Comes Fully 'Covered Up' in kurta-pyjama After Nude Photoshoot, Netizens Say 'Kapde Kyu Pehne'

The social organization named ‘Neki Ki Deewar’, placed a box placed on a table on a street where people can be seen donating their clothes. Interestingly and rather ironically, the box also features Ranveer’s nude picture from the photoshoot. The box also has a banner which reads a rather offensive message, “Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai (Indore has decided to remove mental waste from the country).”

Watch video of Clothes donation drive:

Clothes donation drive held for Ranvir Singh in Indore. pic.twitter.com/VaxC7NIZeX — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) July 26, 2022

Clothes donation drive held for #RanveerSingh in Indore. pic.twitter.com/jxmInVztVc — Tari Poha (@Alone_Mastt) July 26, 2022

Nude picture of Ranveer Singh on street dustbin of Indore. Being referred as maansik kachra. pic.twitter.com/unl7sqUtMx — Idiopathic Doctor (@oshowed) July 25, 2022

Many mocked the donation drive, with one user saying, “it’s not even funny atp- if anything these people are making mockery out of themselves by doing this bs! donate your so called extra clothes to people who actually need it, ranveer can buy you’ll a cloth store for all he cares. ” Another user wrote, “leave it to indians to over react over a few nude pictures.” A third commented, “From being criticised for his sense of style to now being criticised for not wearing clothes! Give him a break!”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Toxic men and their take, leave it to them to make others feel bad for being nude but it’s all good behind closed doors screaminngggg double standards https://t.co/0NO6MXdda4 — Dale Taylor’s version (@DaleTaysVersion) July 26, 2022

Indians are so against showing skin and idk why?? considering the fact that indians consumes more p0rn than any country nange log dekhte samay nahi ati kya sharam in jobless log ko?? https://t.co/sECSzxqJ0w — E.coli (@_ecoli__) July 26, 2022

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

What do you think of this whole row?