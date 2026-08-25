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  • Viral video: People loot expired chocolates from Kanpur garbage dump, internet jokes Free mai zeher nhi milta, yahan chocolates mil rhi

Viral video: People loot expired chocolates from Kanpur garbage dump, internet jokes ‘Free mai zeher nhi milta, yahan chocolates mil rhi’

The video has sparked concern because it is not clear whether the people who collected the sweets knew they were reportedly expired or what they planned to do with them.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: August 25, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Viral video: People loot expired chocolates from Kanpur garbage dump, internet jokes 'Free mai zeher nhi milta, yahan chocolates mil rhi'
Viral video: People loot expired chocolates from Kanpur garbage dump, internet say 'Something seriously wrong with Indians' (Image: Videograb)

A bizarre video from Kanpur’s Panki Industrial Area has gone viral after a large crowd was seen rushing to collect chocolates and toffees reportedly thrown away at a dumping site. The footage shows people gathering around a pile of discarded sweets, picking them up from the ground and filling bags, sacks and containers with the products. Some people were also seen arriving on motorcycles to collect the items.

According to reports, the chocolates and toffees had allegedly been discarded after being declared expired or unfit for sale. The exact identity of the company that disposed of the products has not been officially confirmed.

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The video has sparked concern because it is not clear whether the people who collected the sweets knew they were reportedly expired or what they planned to do with them. Local reports also said there is no confirmation that the products were taken away for consumption.

How the crowd gathered

The incident reportedly took place in the Panki Industrial Area after word spread that a large quantity of chocolates and toffees had been dumped near a waste disposal site.

Within a short time, a crowd gathered at the spot. The viral footage shows people searching through the discarded material and carrying away whatever they could collect.

Some were seen filling bags and sacks, while others carried the chocolates and toffees in smaller containers. Reports said entire boxes of the discarded products were also taken away.

Internet reacts to viral video

The video has triggered a strong reaction online, with many users questioning why anyone would pick food products from a garbage dump.

The post shared by X user @Delhiite described the scene as a “bizarre rush” and questioned the decision to collect expired food from the waste. The post had received more than 2,000 likes and over 600 reposts on the platform when accessed.

Users also reacted to the incident. Some expressed disbelief at people taking the products, while others questioned whether the chocolates could eventually be resold. One comment suggested that people should at least check the dates and ingredients before taking anything.

Another widely shared reaction focused on the possibility that products picked up from the dump could eventually reach consumers through other channels.

“It’s sad to watch the condition of our country & where has our economy really reached. Thank you BJP you are responsible for all the hunger, unemployment, poverty, crimes, violence,” a use said on X.

“Give them free anything they will rush to pick it up,, even potty.”

“Indians will pick anything eatable as long as its edible, Logic : chocolate had expired, but didn’t convert to poison or fester.”

“Bhai inflation itni badh gayi ki ab garbage bhi “budget shopping destination” ban gaya.”

“This mentality is gonna kill India’s development.”

“Free mai zeher nhi milta….yaha to chocolates mil rhi hain.”

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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