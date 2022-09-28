Mumbai: Navratri preparations are in full swing across the country. As one of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is traditional dance form “Garba”, people are gearing up to unleash their dancing avatars. Recently, Anand Mahindra, one of India’s biggest business tycoon, who often shares interesting and witty tweets, shared a video of people doing Garba on the streets of Mumbai. In the video, a large group of people can happily be seen performing Garba with each other on the streets. All the dancers were completely engrossed in the performance and were seen having fun.Also Read - Whoa! Tractor Breaks Into 2 Parts After Hitting Mercedes Benz in Andhra's Tirupati, Internet Stumped | Watch

“Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!” Anand Mahindra captioned the post. Also Read - Picture Of Sudha Murthy Bowing Before Mysuru Royal Ignites Online Debate

Social media users loved the dance and had a lot of nice things to say about the performance. One user wrote, “The Mumbai spirit!” Another commented, “Everything in Mumbai is little different, creative and trendy.” A third added, “Beautiful. Proud to be an Indian and proud of our culture.”

Actress Raveena Tandon also commented on the post saying, “My glorious country ! With its music , dance and Colors !! Whatever the occasion/ festival , we know how to celebrate! May life always be a music laughter filled journey.”

