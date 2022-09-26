Udaipur: Navratri preparations are in full swing across the country. As one of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is traditional dance form “Garba”, people in Udaipur are gearing up to unleash their dancing avatars in full filmy yet unique way. In one such event, members from the Creation Group in Udaipur were spotted performing Garba in a swimming pool at one of schools in the city of lakes. The members including girls and boys performed Garba on Darshan Rawal’s hit song ‘Chogada’ from the film ‘Loveyatri’, which featured Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: This Kolkata Pandal is Celebrating 75 Years of Independence With Use of Commemorative Coins

PEOPLE PERFORM GARBA INSIDE SWIMMING POOL: WATCH VIDEO

The members flaunted their dance skills in the swimming pool wearing heavy Garba outfits and jewellery. Speaking to ANI, one of the girls who performed Garba in the swimming pool, said, "It was not easy to perform Garba in swimming pool but we really wanted to do something different and with our dedication and hard work we did it."

However, a section of social media users were not happy with the stunt and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

और क्या बचा है मजाक बनने के लिए,

अधिकांश स्थानों पर गरबा मतलब क्या हो गया लोग अच्छे से जानते हैं! — Dr. Awadhesh Mishra (@AwadheshMishra_) September 24, 2022

Agli baar gutter ya naale mein kar lo, satyanash 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Sushant Rajput (@sushantrajput) September 24, 2022

Matlab kuch bhi. Height of pretentiousness! — Nikhil (@red_devil22) September 24, 2022

Zameen par jagah kam pad gayi thi?? 🤔 — Kārtikèya Rājpāl (@KartikeyaRajpal) September 24, 2022

Koi sense hai iss baat ka 😒 — Jayant Saini (@JayantS70351938) September 24, 2022

Navratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars – Navdurga, will commence on September 26 and end on October 5. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings.