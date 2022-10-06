Viral Video: There is no denying the fact that Indians are extremely talented when it comes to jugaad. One such video recently emerged on social media wherein a group of people used an Ola electric scooter to help them continue with their Navratri celebrations after there was a power cut. Yes, a clip filmed in Surat shows people performing Garba around a rangoli with an Ola S1 Pro on the side. The power cut would have played spoilsport, but the Ola scooter’s built-in speakers ensured that the music didn’t stop. The video showed a group of people performing Garba around a rangoli with the Ola S1 Pro blasting a traditional song.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigner Does Bhangra With Uncles At Punjabi Wedding, Netizens Say Killed It Bro

The video has been shared on Twitter by Shreyas Sardesai. “Ola S1 Pro turned out to be saviour when lights were out during Navratri celebration. Everyone enjoyed navratri with Ola’s speakers,” read the caption of the video. Also Read - Son Rescues Mom From Flooded House Amid Hurricane Ian, Photos Go Viral

PEOPLE PLAY MUSIC ON OLA SCOOTER: WATCH VIDEO

Ola S1 Pro turned out to be savior when lights were out during Navratri celebration . Every one enjoyed navratri with Ola’s speakers #olas1pro #OLA @OlaElectric @bhash pic.twitter.com/Up319nXwVq — Shreyas Sardesai (@shreyas7065) October 4, 2022

The video also caught the eye of Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who retweeted the clip and wrote, “We will build a special Navratri mode before next year into MoveOS.”

👌🏼 we will build a special navratri mode before next year into MoveOS! https://t.co/3sBsaUKcad — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 4, 2022

“Ola is always a life savior whether it is bad weather with water log or electricity outrage, ola stand tall for their user,” wrote on user. A third person wrote, “wah bhai wah never seen people exploring the limits of ola Scooters like this.”