Viral Video: An amazing video of a group of guys playing a game of volleyball in front of an erupting volcano in Iceland, has gone viral. The video shows the volcano erupting in the background and spitting lava, while the guys casually pass the ball around, unfazed by the action unfolding behind them. Notably, the Fagradalsfjall volcano situated around 40 kilometers west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, erupted on March 19, shooting lava high into the night sky, turning it crimson red. According to the Iceland Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began at 8:45 PM GMT on 19 March, after thousands of small earthquakes hit the area in recent weeks. Notably, it’s the first volcanic eruption in the area in nearly 800 years! Also Read - Photographer Sends Drone Over Erupting Volcano, Video Captures Incredible Moment of Lava Spitting Out | Watch
To celebrate this moment, the group comprising of 6 players got together at the location and played a game of volleyball. Rut Einarsdottir captured the incredible sight and shared the video with a caption, ”People casually playing volleyball at the volcano in Fagradalsfjall.“
Here’s another candid video:
While some were amazed by this dare devilry, others thought it could be dangerous:
Thankfully, the eruption posed no immediate danger to people or infrastructure.
Here are some more pictures of the volcano: