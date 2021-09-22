West Midnapore: Amid heavy rainfall triggered by a low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal, a flood-like situation has arisen in many parts of West Bengal, claiming several lives and destroying properties. Waterlogging caused by torrential rain threw life out of gear, as people remained stuck at home and those outside experienced a hard time to reach their destinations. As streets remain waterlogged due to incessant rainfall in the past couple of days, people have now been forced to use boats to commute.Also Read - Undeterred by Floods, 15-Year-Old Girl Rows Boat to Reach School Daily in UP's Gorakhpur | See Pics

News agency ANI tweeted a video showing several people using boats to reach their destination amid severly waterlogged streets in Ghatal subdivision, West Midnapore. The Ghatal sub-division is one of the flood-prone areas of West Bengal and very vulnerable to flood hazards.

Watch the video:

#WATCH: West Bengal | People use boats amid heavily waterlogged streets of Ghatal subdivision, West Midnapore pic.twitter.com/kj7RrGiAyh — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

Around three lakh people in East and West Midnapore have become homeless as vast areas of the two districts were flooded following heavy rains. The Sabang area in West Midnapore was the worst hit and it has been witnessing the flood havoc following breaches in embankments of the Keleghai and Kapaleshwari Rivers at six places since last week.

The Met department on Tuesday predicted more rainfall in south Bengal even as several low-lying localities and streets in the metropolis and its adjoining areas lay submerged on the account of the previous day’s record downpour. The weatherman noted that thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy rain, may lash all districts of south Bengal till Wednesday, with coastal South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and its neighbouring Paschim Medinipur likely to receive heavier downpour.

Meanwhile, The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in the two flood-hit districts of East and West Midnapore in West Bengal. A senior NDRF official told IANS that the deployed teams in both the districts have been geared up with all necessary equipment like Gemini boats and essential accessories for rescue operation.

(With Agency Inputs)