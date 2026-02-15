Home

Viral Video: Performer recites 32 names of Lord Shiva in one breath, leaves internet spellbound

A devotional reel featuring 32 names of Lord Shiva recited in a single breath has gone viral, leaving viewers emotional and mesmerised ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations.

32 names of Lord Shiva

One devotional reel needs no filters. As millions across social media witness this clip, words like “jaw dropping” and “pure goosebumps” are being tossed around. Uploaded by Instagram user (the.india.voice) users are finding themselves stunned by a bhajan artist’s ability to chant 32 different names of Lord Shiva, all in one breath.

Called Heaven on Earth

Beneath the reel’s caption, which reads “a mesmerizing rendition in praise of Bhagwan Shiva,” the comment section is filled with users applauding the artist’s crisp diction and pure emotion. Many find themselves amazed at how “focused,” “lost,” and “deeply felt” each name is.

His ferocious gaze, tightly shut eyes, and stoic composure make for otherworldly vibes as he closes his eyes and dives deep into his music. Clad in white and standing in what appears to be an open field, there are no fancy visuals here to distract from the beautiful names being chanted.

Mahakaal, Neelkanth, Rudranath, Tryambak, Bholenath, Sharangapani…

This stream of divine vibrations is rambunctious as the singer smoothly transitions from one name to the next – all without taking a single breath.

Finding Oomph in Om

While the skill required to string multiple names together without pause is commendable, many spectators are realizing that there’s more to the music than his voice. Taking up such a musical endeavor requires hours of discipline, practice, and last but not least, bhakti (devotion).

It’s no surprise that Hinduism Hip Hop touched upon the topic of chanting divine names earlier this year. For many users watching the reel, it’s served as a reminder of how rich and spiritually beneficial our bhakti culture can be.

Clearly Struck By Shiva

In addition to the content of the reel itself, the virality can be chalked up to its perfect timing. With Mahashivratri right around the corner, shiv bhajans are popping up all over users’ feeds. From “soccerstoms” to “basicians,” users are finding the reel to be everything they didn’t know they needed.

Videos like these are the reason we keep scrolling. Irrespective of who you are or what your belief system is, taking two seconds to witness this’ll feel like heaven.

Instagram Is Your Temple Now

As people search for Lord Shiva videos online, we have to appreciate how social media can act as a tool for spiritual growth. In a world ruled by reels, trends, and memes, we need more singles like this to remind us of our eternal connection to the divine.

Allowing users to feel all the feels in matter of seconds, social media has created a platform for these viral clips to serve as our own mini temples.

