Viral Video: Videos on the internet that capture adorable moments between pets and their humans are always a delight to watch. Funny clips of animals doing goofy and funny things instantly go viral online. One such video has captured pets cats being all mischievous and naughty as they disturb their owner from work.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Run Away Like Scared Cats As Elephants Charge at Them. Watch

In the viral video, a woman is seen working when suddenly her cats join her and disturb her hilariously from working. The woman is seen engrossed working on her laptop when the first cat jumps in and sits on her notebook, with no intention to move. The second cat also follows and sits on her chair. Clearly demanding attention, she scratches the woman’s back and continues doing so. The adorable video was shared on an Instagram account called Catloversclub.

Watch the video here:

Shared 3 days back, the video has raked 765,762 views and several comments. The video has gone viral, and netizens loved the cats being all silly and cute. One user wrote, ” so cute, you can never work from home.” Another wrote, ”one massages you, one fans you to keep it cool, what else you want.” A third said, ”No one’s gonna talk about the cat giving her a back massage!

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?