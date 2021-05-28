Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely leave you teary-eyed is of a pet dog dancing with a couple on their wedding day. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Bottle Flip Game in Middle of The Wedding, People Say 'Best Friends Hain Shayad' | Watch

The video shows the couple dancing to the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran as the dog looks at them lovingly. The cute doggo then decides to join them as he walks up to the groom and gives him his paws to hold. The three of them dance together as the dog matches the dance steps and wags his tail. Chances are that you will get quite emotional after watching the dog’s pure love for its humans!

Twitter user Fred Schultz shared the clip and captioned it as, “Hey! Don’t forget me!!”

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the clip has gone viral with more than 408 K views and lots of comments. Many absolutely loved the sweet little family, while others said that humans don’t deserve the unconditional and innocent love of a dog.

”Having the love of a dog is so magical,” a user said, while many posted heart emojis.

See some reactions:

One happy family. ☺️ — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 27, 2021

I'd pay good money for the backstory to this scene. — jd quinitchette loves her country despite it all. (@JaydeeJourdin) May 27, 2021

Aweeee I love this!!!🥰 — Dana Rose (@DRoseDub) May 27, 2021

OMG …. I’m crying — Magically Marinated Baker 420 🍞💨🌿 (@MizLizTish) May 27, 2021

We truly don't deserve dogs/cats — Shanelle 'Openly Black' M. (@1NellyNelle) May 27, 2021

Aawww such a sweet team 😍🥰 — Andreas シ (new) (@realAndySlice) May 27, 2021

Love dogs so much. Beautiful ❤️ — Dani (@Dani25288632) May 28, 2021

Such a sweet family, indeed!