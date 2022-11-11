Pet Dog Dances With People To Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Viral Video Is Too Cute To Miss

As the two started grooving to the peppy number, the dog starts jumping with them.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DANCING TO DALER MEHNDI'S BOLO TA RA RA SONG

Viral Video Today: While we all like listening to the latest English hits and Bollywood songs, nothing beats the good old Punjabi DJ music at desi weddings. Daler Mehndi’s famous hits are just those type of songs that make you want to forget everything and dance your heart out. Who knew his music can even makes animals dance?

A clip is going crazy viral on social media that is too cute to miss. It shows an adorable doggo dancing with his hoomans on Bolo Ta Ra Ra by Daler Mehndi. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘simbabasingh’. It has racked up more than 25 million views and 2 million likes. It shows a woman lifting her pet dog on his two feet and dancing with a man. As the two started grooving to the peppy number, the dog starts jumping with them. The man then lovingly pets the cute dog.

Netizens absolutely loved the reel and flooded the comments saying that it made their day. “Homie has some moves,” a user commented. “I’m also start dancing when I hear this song,” another user wrote. “So cute yar, love this puppy,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DANCING TO DALER MEHNDI’S BOLO TA RA RA SONG HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba 🐾 (@simbabasingh)

That’s just super cute!