Home

Viral

Viral Video: Pet Dog Helps Woman Recover From Surgery, Internet Calls ‘Biggest Stress Busters’

Viral Video: Pet Dog Helps Woman Recover From Surgery, Internet Calls ‘Biggest Stress Busters’

Viral Video: Some friendships are always special and more so when the bond of friendship exists between a human and an adorable furry companion. Check this cute viral video here.

Pet Dog Helps Woman Recover From Surgery.(Instagram postothezippypuppy)

Viral Video: It is truly said that a dog is the only being on earth that loves you more than you love yourself! Some friendships are always special and more so when the bond of friendship exists between a human and an adorable furry companion. Recently a woman shared a heartwarming story about how her pet dog helped her recover after surgery. She mentions that the furry animal, Posto, entered her life shortly after her surgery. Since then, her life has changed.

In the short clip, the woman is seen walking with the assistance of a walker while wearing a knee brace on her leg. Later in the video, she then shows clips of the dog playing with the curtains. The woman goes on to say that “dogs truly have healing powers.”

“How does your life change after getting a puppy? Spending time with your pet can be relaxing, encouraging the release of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that help us de-stress and feel good. And petting a beloved animal can even help lower your blood pressure..others.,” reads the caption alongside the video.

CHECK VIDEO OF DOG HELPING HER OWNER HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POSTO | The Dog Influencer (@postothezippypuppy)



Till now, the video has received over 22, 000 likes and hundreds of views. The video has received several comments from people who simply love dogs and could not stop adoring this wonderful introduction. “Its very true I too have gone true this feeling ❤️,” wrote another user.

“Truely thy are our healers I have had this experience and he was my happy hormone just next to me all the time miss him, added another user. “Yes really dog’s e all stress free solution,” expressed a third user.

“They are the biggest stress busters truely. My Cherry(lab) is my is always teaching me something new she’s the best thing to happen to me,” commented a fourth user. A fifth user added, “Absolutely true… They give us some kind of mental motivation that we try to heal fast.”