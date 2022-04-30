Viral Video Today: This tiny baby pig ran out of the bushes and befriended this family’s dog – then took him away on an adventure. A woman named Jenny told the story of her family rescued a little black piglet that was roaming around their house. The tiny baby pig ran out of the bushes and befriended this family’s dog and now she thinks the dog is his brother.Also Read - Adorable Video of Little Girl Singing & Performing With Her Pet Dog Will Make You Smile | Watch

The piglet, named Pepper by the family, was found by the woman's son after he heard some noises in the bushes and noticed the tiny pig. It had stormed the night before so the piglet was shivering and cold. "When my son saw that she was by herself and no other signs of Mom or siblings being around, we knew that she needed to be taken in," Jenny told The Dodo.

She really thought that Trout (their pet dog) was her sibling, the woman explained. She wanted to do everything he was doing. One day the two went away from home on an adventure by themselves, when they were coming back, the woman noticed them at a distance with Pepper right behind Trout and told them to get home. The adorable video of their story uploaded on YouTube has received over 387k views.

Watch the viral video below:

“I just think it was so cute that they went on this adventure. I’m so glad they came back and we were able to find them. Ever since that moment, they just kind of formed this bond and you very seldomly see them apart. They are always together.”

“They really are the best of friends. I think she just feels at home,” the woman added.