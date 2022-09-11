Viral Video Today: While Mumbaikars get to properly enjoy the Monsoon season for months, to the point that they get tired of swimming to work every day, Delhiites experience rains for a short period. So, residents of Delhi have to make the best of it. Because of whether it’s Delhi, Mumbai or any other city, Indians love rainy weather, thanks to romantic Bollywood movies like Jab We Met.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Hugs Lord Ganesh Idol And Cries, Refuses To Let Bappa Go For Visarjan. Watch

One such Delhi resident, a pet dog, was too excited to witness the heavy rainfall. He unleashed his inner Geet and danced in the rain without a care in the world. The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by the user 'whiskeyysyal' with the following text: "How I die to dance in rains". The reel has gone viral with over 3.2 million views and 351k likes. In the clip, the golden retriever named Whiskeyy can be seen wagging his tail with excitement as his mom opens the door to their house.

The adorable doggo then runs up the stairs and bangs on the terrace door, asking his mom to open it. He wags his tail like the happiest dog ever and as soon as it opens, he runs around on the terrace and looks up at the rain. The good boy then jumps around giddily as he enjoys the rainfall and it looks like he is even dancing. The rain song Ghanan Ghanan from Lagaan was used over the video, which fits its mood perfectly.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG DANCING IN THE RAIN ON TERRACE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiskers ‘Whiskeyy’ Syal (@whiskeyysyal)

Isn’t that the cutest thing ever?!