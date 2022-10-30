Viral Video Today: Crocodiles are one of the most well-known and fearsome animals in the world, and are considered an apex predator. Their powerful bodies, strong jaws and immense speed and agility along with their unparalleled stealth, has lead to them being one of the world’s most apex predators in their natural environments. Saltwater crocodiles are extremely successful apex predators thanks to their huge bite force, which is the strongest of any living animal.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Dancing With Alligator Romantically, Netizens Say Play Pehla Nasha. Watch

So when a small dog faces off against a crocodile, he doesn’t really stand a chance. However, this pet dog managed to scare away the crocodile that came out of a lake. Not just once, but twice. The crocodile could be seen going back inside the lake after the dog furiously barks at him. But the third time, the dog tried to fight the crocodile and chase him away, things didn’t end well for him. The crocodile could be seen biting the dog and taking him as prey inside the water. Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Alligator Tries To Eat Woman, She Just Laughs It Off. Watch

People who were filming their dog with the crocodile could be heard yelling when they saw their poor pet being killed in front of them. The video shared on Twitter has gone viral with over 58k views. Some users claimed that the incident is from Australia. Many netizens blamed the owners for letting the dog go near the croc. “Dog got overconfident, chased away 2 gators thought it could do a third,” a user commented. “The dog had to die unnecessarily in the process of making the video of the owner,” another user wrote. Also Read - Alligator Mom Carries Her Newborn Babies in Mouth, Watch Adorable Viral Video

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG AND CROCODILE FIGHTING HERE:

What a sad ending for the brave dog!