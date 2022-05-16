New Delhi: When it is about sea surfing, sometimes even the best of guys get cold feet. And to think of an animal doing the surf like a pro, and enjoying it is at another level altogether.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Runs Away After Getting Caught Recording Dance Reel On Terrace. Watch

A video featuring a pet dog surfing alone on a paddleboard in the ocean in a professional way is going viral on social media.

Rosie Drottar, a family dog, takes instructions from her master and then sets off all by herself. She makes her way through the wild waves and maneuvers while enjoying her ride without any help from the instructor. She does a splendid job by staying on the board in the 25-second video.

Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Drottar (@rippinrosiedog)

The video was posted on Instagram handle @rippinrosiedog. The Instagram handle has over 35k followers and the video in question has 18 million views, which is a testimony of the fan base Rosie Drottar enjoys.

The video is captioned, “25 second ride, surfing is a dogs life (sic).”

The video received many comments from netizens, like: “Omg this dog is the sweetest Surf surf surf!!!!”

“Born water dog with the soul of a surfer!! That is friggn awesome!!!,

“The coolest dog ever”

“Awwww he knows when to stand and lay”