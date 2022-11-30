Viral Video: Huskies Take Blessings From Morning Aarti, Netizens Call Them Sanskari Dogs. Watch

In the clip, a man could be seen putting his hand over a pooja ki aarti and giving blessings from the morning aarti to the pet dogs.

Viral Video Today: These days many people love their pets like their own children. And it’s the responsibility of parents to instill their values and traditions into their kids. One such traditional Indian family that hasn’t forgotten their Indian culture even after moving to the States was seen following some Hindu customs and including their pet dogs, who are a part of their family.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘shravanavyukta’ with the following caption: “Huskies in an Indian household literally become devoted to the customs. We are based out of the US, and winter is coming!” In the clip, a man could be seen putting his hand over a pooja ki aarti and giving blessings from the morning aarti to the pet dogs. The man could be seen putting a hand over the eyes of the two huskies, named Sharvara and Aaira. The cute doggos seemed excited for the daily customs and loved receiving blessings from the aarti with the help of their hooman in such a loving way.

The reel has gone viral with over 2.5 million views and 251k likes. Netizens found the video adorable and said it was the cutest thing they’d seen on the internet today. Several users assumed the family lives in India, which is not a very husky-friendly country due to hot weather. “Tell me you are an Indian without telling me you are an Indian version,” a user commented. “Siberian Kumar Husky,” a user joked. “You missed the teeka,” another user wrote. “Aww when he’s blessing both are closing eyes so cuteee,” a fourth user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shravan Avyukta (@shravanavyukta)

