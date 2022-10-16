Viral Video: It is truly said that a dog is the only being on earth that loves you more than you love yourself! Some friendships are always special and more so when the bond of friendship exists between a human and an adorable furry companion. A video of two Golden Retrievers welcoming a newborn baby has gone viral. The video of the first pleasant interaction has gone viral and won the hearts of many people since it was posted.Also Read - UPSSSC PET Exam 2022: Video of Crowded Trains Goes Viral As Aspirants Travel To Far-Off Exam Centres

The video was shared on the Instagram page “Riley the Golden Retriever” on Saturday. The page has 160K followers and posts regular content on dogs. “Riley meets Rhett for the first time,” reads the caption. The video begins with a man holding a newborn baby in his hands, while two pet dogs are overjoyed to see the baby for the first time. When the man sits on a stairwell and shows the dogs the newborn baby, the dogs begin to lick the baby’s face to express their affection. The video has received over 9,000 likes and several comments from people who simply love dogs and could not stop adoring this wonderful introduction. Also Read - Viral Video: Student's Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art'

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOGS MEETING THEIR HUMAN BROTHER

“he kisses were SO gentile! He knew to be!,” wrote an Instagram user. “She almost put paw on baby & stopped herself & put it on dad instead ❤️😍,” wrote another user. Associating the pet’s affection to herself, another user wrote, “Goldens are the best! I remember when we brought my son home from the hospital eight years ago and our golden acted the same. Our miniature poodle, he didn’t want anything to do with us for a month.” “This is the most precious!! Best buds forever!!!,” a fourth user commented.