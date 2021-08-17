Phnom Penh: Shocking videos and pictures have emerged on Twitter showing a lion wandering on the streets of Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Turns out that the lion is owned by a wealthy Chinese national as a ‘pet’, which was earlier confiscated by Cambodian authorities after TikTok videos of the animal had gone viral. However, it was later returned to the owners after Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s intervention.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Baby Lion Cuddles With Mother, Netizens Say Aww So Cute | Watch

Activists have claimed that the 18-month-old lion has been defanged and had its claws removed. On Tuesday, the lion was spotted roaming near its residence, BKK1 villa, with no collar and without any attendant.

Scottish journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, shared the pictures and wrote, ”A lion being kept as a pet in a house in Phnom Penh by wealthy Chinese businessman Qi Xiao has been wandering in the street outside, apparently unsupervised. How long will this madness and cruelty be allowed to continue?”

In another video shared by user Mike Gebremedhin, the lion is seen running around the area, along with a caption that read, “Friend shot this video this morning. Is the lion loose in BKK1?”

In another tweet, Marshall also mentioned that the condition in which it has been kept is “terrible”.

“The lion has been cruelly defanged and had its claws removed, but it is still a threat. Living in these conditions is also terrible for the welfare of the lion. Let’s see if the residents of BKK1 still think Qi Xiao should be allowed to keep his lion,” his last tweet read.

After meandering the streets, the lion was reported to be recaptured by his owner and led back into his home. Meanwhile, the photos and videos have shocked people, who are criticizing its owners for confining the wild animal and calling it an act of animal cruelty.

The NGO, which had assisted in rehousing the animal at the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Centre, had also highlighted the animal’s poor condition. “The male lion is a young adult raised from a cub. He is now 1.5 years old and weighs 70+ kg. The conditions at a residential home are inappropriate for a wild animal. In addition, the lion’s canine teeth had been removed, drastically reducing the lion’s quality of life,” the NGO said.