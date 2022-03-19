A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen being stealthy and sneaking off a fallen currency note. The video was uploaded on Instagram by a meme page a day ago and it has so far received over 5,500 views.Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

The video starts with two petrol pump employees fooling around when no customer was around at the gas station. While playing around, one employee tries to jokingly hit the other one and during this, some money falls from his pocket. The employee seems to be completely unaware of this but a man who’s driving on a scooter near the petrol pump notices the fallen note. Also Read - Viral Video: Rescue Officials Save Kitten Trapped Under Destroyed Building in Ukraine. Watch

The man then rides to the petrol pump and pretends that he wants to get gas for his scooter. During this, he sneakily covers the note with his foot. While the employee is busy with work, the scooter driver picks up the note from under his foot and rides away quickly. The video also included the famous meme dialogue ‘paisa hi paisa hoga’ by Akshay Kumar from Phir Hera Pheri. The song Why This Kolaveri Di by Dhanush could be heard playing in the background. Also Read - Hilarious Viral Video Shows Man Dancing At Bus Stop Without a Care in The World. Watch

Watch the viral video below: