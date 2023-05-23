Home

Viral Video: Petrol Pump Worker In UP Drains Out Fuel From Scooter After Getting Rs 2,000 Note

A video on social media has gone viral in which a fuel pump worker was seen draining out petrol from a scooter after he got a Rs 2000 note from a customer. This incident was reported in Jalgaon district of Uttar Pradesh.

After filling his scooter with fuel, the customer gave the petrol pump worker Rs 2,000 note. However, the worker denied the note and asked for smaller denominations.

After filling his scooter with fuel, the customer gave the petrol pump worker Rs 2,000 note. However, the worker denied the note and asked for smaller denominations.

Watch Viral Video Here:

यूपी के जालौन में पेट्रोल पंप पर 2000 का नोट दिया कर्मचारियों ने नोट लेने से मना कर दिया। बाद में डाला पेट्रोल भी टंकी से निकाल लिया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mpuvb2usEd — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) May 22, 2023

As the argument broke out over the matter, the worker pumped out the petrol from the scooter’s tanker using a pipe as the man refused to comply with the demand. A video of the worker draining out the fuel has gone viral on social media.

After the incident was reported, the petrol pump manager named Rajiv Girhotra said so much of Rs 2,000 notes have come into circulation after the RBI’s order and added that most of the burden had fallen onto petrol pumps.

The petrol pump manager further added that people are offering Rs 2,000 in exchange for Rs 1,950. He said earlier they hardly received three to four Rs 2000 notes, which now have increased to 70 notes per day.

He added that they don’t have any problem accepting Rs 2000 notes if someone buys petrol of that amount or higher.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, it said that the notes will continue as legal tender.

On Monday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the deadline of September 30 for the exchange of Rs 2000 notes was decided so that people take the process seriously and it does not become endless.

Talking about the love from the RBI, he said it was part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank.

“Let me clarify and re-emphasise that it is a part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank…For a long time, the Reserve Bank has been following a clean note policy. From time to time, RBI withdraws notes of a particular series and issues fresh notes…We are withdrawing the Rs 2000 notes from circulation but they continue as legal tender,” he said.

