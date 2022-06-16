Viral Video Today: A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media that teaches us to always be kind because we don’t what someone is going through. The song ‘Har Do Din Ka Ye Mela Hai’ from the film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is trending on Instagram these days. A lot of desi netizens have been using the song for their reels.Also Read - Viral Video: This Adorable Video of A Kid Playing in The Rain Will Make You Smile Today | Watch

Photographer and digital content creator Asif Khan recently shared a video using the song over it that left netizens teary-eyed. The reel has received over 7.8 million views and 593k likes. “Just because someone’s struggle isn’t obvious on the outside, doesn’t mean they aren’t hurt on the inside,” the photographer wrote in the caption. Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistani Man Plays Mere Haath Mein From Fanaa on Rabab, Wows Netizens. Watch

The tear-jerking clip shows a man standing on a road in Pune while trying to sell packets of cotton candy. The vendor looks really sad and tired while standing on the roadside with no one near to buy his cotton candy. He then starts crying and could be seen wiping away his tears. Also Read - Viral Video: Sloth Trying to Cross Road Gets Help From Man, Thanks Him With Handshake. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

While netizens don’t know why the man had the breakdown, they assumed that he has been having financial struggles. Instagram users sympathised with the man and applauded him for still showing up for himself and working hard. Here are some of the heartfelt comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?