Viral Video: A photographer in Canada has shot a video capturing a rather terrifying encounter with a black bear. Thankfully, he escaped the scary situation using a bear spray. The incident happened in Canada's Waskesiu Lake when the photographer was filming the bear from a distance, when it caught scent of him. The bear then started stalking him, following which he got pretty scared and took out the bear spray to defend himself. As the bear started getting closer, he had no avenue left but to use the bear spray. Thankfully the bear spray worked as designed and sent the bear running away.

The video was shared on YouTube by a channel called Viral Hog which has received more than 11,000 views. Talking to Viral Hog, he said, “I was out photographing a bear from a safe distance when it caught scent and sight of me. Normally, I’m used to black bears running away when they’re aware of a person but this bear was behaving oddly. It came towards me and followed me even after I stood my ground, shouted, and waved my arms at it. Luckily I had bear spray and prepared myself to use it if the bear charged at me. I slowly and safely started retreating back to my car and after a couple of minutes of it following me, I decided to start filming. The bear continued to follow me and was getting closer. When I was in a good position with the wind at my back and the bear coming close to me, I sprayed it with the bear spray. Thankfully the bear spray worked as designed and sent the bear running away.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people appreciated the guy’s calmness. One user wrote, ”Handled that really well dude. Nice calm attitude, and just a little spritz of spray to end the encounter. Nice work.” Another commented, ”This was a perfect execution of a bear encounter avoidance. This bear was likely a juvenile who was curious, or looking to practice territorial dominance.”

“I believe that this bear likely has been fed, either intentionally by uninformed people or unintentionally through garbage or food not properly being secured,” the photographer further said. “Hopefully, this beautiful young bear will learn to stay away from humans and that people will learn to be more responsible in both not feeding wildlife and carrying bear spray so they are ready to respond to a bear like this.” He also put out a reminder that while exploring bear territory, it’s a good idea to carry bear spray just in case.