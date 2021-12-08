Viral Video: Aliens have always been a source of curiosity and fascination for humans and every once in a while, new theories and revelations come to light. Now, a pilot has claimed that he saw an entire fleet of UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. He further said that the suspected alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. According to a report by Mirror, the pilot said he was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the time, and he had no idea what the lights could be – other than a fleet of UFOs flying in formation.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Take Cute Selfie, Falls in Muddy River. Watch

In a video that he managed to capture, one can see three rows of lights – some with four dots and some with three. According to reports, the video has shot at a height of 39,000-feet. “I don’t know what that is. That is some weird s***,” the pilot is heard saying. The lights disappeared from the view after a while.

Watch the video here:

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Chillz TV (@ChillzTV) December 7, 2021

The video has gone viral, intriguing social media users who said that it was the best UFO clip they had seen. Others weren’t convinced and pointed out that the lights could be anti-missile flares shot from a warship. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Wow! If this is real, this is by far the clearest video of any UFO so far. #UFO https://t.co/6J2q7VnjLq — Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmurali) December 8, 2021

From what can be seen, there seems to be 3 flying objects with emitting flares……

Could be a starlink or another satellite….. Or could be a UFO as well….. Seems to close in any case — Service Guru (@ServiceGuruCoin) December 8, 2021

It is very unfortunate we are not giving importance to such objects. Who can tell, what are the objectives of the aliens over our earth. It is time the whole world united to find out the reason behind sudden appearance of such unidentified objects before it is too late. — Dr.P.K.Chhetri (@DrPKChhetri1) December 8, 2021

Recently, citizens in Northern India, particularly Punjab had also reported seeing a mysterious line of bright lights darting through the night sky. It was later confirmed as a satellite.