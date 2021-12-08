Viral Video: Aliens have always been a source of curiosity and fascination for humans and every once in a while, new theories and revelations come to light. Now, a pilot has claimed that he saw an entire fleet of UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. He further said that the suspected alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. According to a report by Mirror, the pilot said he was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the time, and he had no idea what the lights could be – other than a fleet of UFOs flying in formation.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Take Cute Selfie, Falls in Muddy River. Watch
In a video that he managed to capture, one can see three rows of lights – some with four dots and some with three. According to reports, the video has shot at a height of 39,000-feet. “I don’t know what that is. That is some weird s***,” the pilot is heard saying. The lights disappeared from the view after a while.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, intriguing social media users who said that it was the best UFO clip they had seen. Others weren’t convinced and pointed out that the lights could be anti-missile flares shot from a warship. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
Recently, citizens in Northern India, particularly Punjab had also reported seeing a mysterious line of bright lights darting through the night sky. It was later confirmed as a satellite.