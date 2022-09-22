Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a pilot made a special announcement to welcome a cancer survivor onboard. The clip was shared on Instagram by Valeri Jones with the following caption: “Thanks @southwestair for this memory. We will remember it always!” A woman named Jyrl Oldham was on her way to Hawaii on a Southwest Airlines flight to celebrate after she beat breast cancer. The woman sitting next to her is recording Jyrl’s reaction as the pilot gives her a special shoutout and congratulates her.Also Read - Viral Video: British Airways Pilot Breaks News of Queen’s Death To Flight, Leaves Crew in Tears. Watch

Jyrl seems surprised as she hears the pilot making the following in-flight announcement: “I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today’s flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late-stage breast cancer.” Passengers started to cheer and clap for the woman. The pilot then says, “She fought valiantly and is now cancer free… Here in today’s environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody’s a big family out there. Welcome aboard.” Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Wife By Making The Sweetest In-Flight Announcement. Watch

Jyrl seems overwhelmed with emotions on hearing this and breaks into tears. The reel has gone viral with over 7.2 million views and 628k likes. Netizens were touched by the pilot’s sweet gesture and said the video made their day. A user wrote, “Wow that just absolutely made my day…my heart is full!” Another user commented, “That is sooo special. She will remember that forever.” “Heartwarming!! Yes we are one big family! Congratulations on your huge win! You go girl!!” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PILOT MAKING HEARTFELT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CANCER SURVIVOR HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeri Jones (@valeriwinnjones)

Absolutely beautiful!