Viral Video: Pink dolphins are a very rare sight and if you get to watch it ever then you should definitely consider yourself lucky. If you've not heard of a pink dolphin yet, then you must have already tried googling about it by now. So, to give you a better look, here we have a jolly video of a pink dolphin diving in the sea that is going viral on social media now. The video was shared by one Twitter user with a handle named Solo para curiosos and he captioned it, "Delfines rosa (pink)". It was also shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda later.

Delfines rosa (pink) pic.twitter.com/lcdEu7sgx9 — Solo para curiosos (@solocuriosos_) August 17, 2021

If you haven’t seen a pink dolphin💕

(Credit in the video) pic.twitter.com/PBZWfmosm0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

Reacting to the video of the rare pink dolphin, netizens posted comments like ” incredible”, “amazing”, “wonderful gifts we have received from nature” and more. Meanwhile, one user also questioned if “it is a genetic mutation or some sort of algae that makes them appear pink”, while another wrote, “They are amazon river pink dolphin – pink colour is due to scar tissue resulting from rough games or fighting over conquests.”