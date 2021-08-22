Viral Video: Pink dolphins are a very rare sight and if you get to watch it ever then you should definitely consider yourself lucky. If you’ve not heard of a pink dolphin yet, then you must have already tried googling about it by now. So, to give you a better look, here we have a jolly video of a pink dolphin diving in the sea that is going viral on social media now. The video was shared by one Twitter user with a handle named Solo para curiosos and he captioned it, “Delfines rosa (pink)”. It was also shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda later.Also Read - Not Only Friends But Also Protectors of Each Other: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Sister Priyanka on Raksha Bandhan
Reacting to the video of the rare pink dolphin, netizens posted comments like ” incredible”, “amazing”, “wonderful gifts we have received from nature” and more. Meanwhile, one user also questioned if “it is a genetic mutation or some sort of algae that makes them appear pink”, while another wrote, “They are amazon river pink dolphin – pink colour is due to scar tissue resulting from rough games or fighting over conquests.”
As per various reports, this species of pink dolphin is classed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and its population is threatened by pollution, vessel collision, overfishing, and underwater noise pollution.