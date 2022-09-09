Ghaziabad: In yet another incident of attack by pet dog, a 10-year-old boy was mauled by a pet pitbull at a park in Ghaziabad, leaving the child scarred in the face, probably for life. The child received over 150 stitches on his cheek and had to be kept hospitalised for four days. The incident took place in Sanjay Nagar. Lalit Tyagi, the owner of the dog, had taken it for a walk in a park in the evening when it escaped and attacked the child.Also Read - US Says India To Benefit From G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil

According to reports, the incident took occurred on September 3 and it made headlines only on Thursday when a CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the internet. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Groove to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, Desis Are Obsessed | Watch

The pitbull attacked the child when he was playing in the park outside his house. In the video, the owner of the dog could be seen trying to control the pitbull dog in the park. However, the animal suddenly jumps on the child and bites his face. The dog had bitten off a chunk of victim’s face by then. Also Read - Imperial State Crown To Aquamarine Tiara, Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Gems and Jewels | Watch Video

3/9/22: A 10-year-old boy playing in the Ghaziabad park was attacked by a dog of Pitbull breed on last saturday, The child necessitating more than 100 stitches on his face. The kid is not able to talk.

CCTV footage surfaces. pic.twitter.com/QcZ0nYl3ZM — Muktanshu  (@muktanshu) September 8, 2022

Reportedly, a fine of Rs. 5,000 has been imposed on the owner of the dog, who kept the animal without any license or registration.

The incident invited angry reactions and outrage from residents of the area. Some of them demanded dog-owners to tape their pets’ mouth before bringing them to public spaces.

This incident comes days after two back-to-back incidents of dogs attacking people in the elevator in Noida and Ghaziabad went viral.

In the first incident, a dog bit a boy inside a housing society lift in Ghaziabad. It is clearly seen in the video that the dog bit the boy, while the woman did nothing to control her pet and didn’t even apologize for it on the other hand the boy can be seen suffering in pain. In the second, a dog held by the leash by its owner was seen lunging towards a man in a lift of a residential society in Noida.