Viral Video: The Italian dish Pizza is like eternal love, and we totally believe in the saying that love disappoints, pizza doesn't. But if we offer you pizza in clay cups, would you like to try it? Yes, you read it right. A street-side food stall in Gujarat's Surat is making headlines for making India's first-ever Pizza served in clay cups. The unique pizza has been named Kulhad pizza and a video of a man making the same is also going crazily viral. However, the viral video has left the internet divided, while many are willing to give it a try, someone just commented, "After seeing this Italian grandma is going to declare war with us."

WATCH VIDEO:

To make the Kulhad Pizza, the man first prepared the mixture of veggies, bread crumbs, spices, and cottage cheese (paneer) in a bowl. For making the mixture he added boiled corn, chopped tomatoes, paneer cubes along with several sauces like a lot of mayonnaise and tomato ketchup. Next, he seasoned the mixture with chaat masala, chili flakes, oregano, and salt. Then, he filled a kulhad (Clay cup) with the mixture, topped it up with sauce and liquid cheese. Next, he added loads of mozzarella cheese, some more mixture, and liquid cheese again. In the last step, he puts the mixture-filled kulhad in the microwave to cook the pizza. After it is done, the man then garnished the kulhad pizza with chopped coriander leaves and served it to the YouTuber.

This unique concept pizza is launched by Surat’s famous snack outlet called The Cone Chaat which is located in Adajan area. As the video of the kulhad pizza went viral, netizens could not stop putting out their feelings about it. People posted comments like, “Appreciate his effort. And I really proud to be Indian, we’ve so much talent”, “I was amazed by the secret sauce. It is so secret that USA will capture it and put it in Area 52”, “I love his Confidence after putting three layers of mayonnaise”, “This is not Pizza.. This is Potzza !!”, “Italians are jumping off into Tapi after watching this” and many more.