Wait, What! Plane ‘Freezes’ Mid Air; Video Goes Viral

In the clip, the flight appears frozen in the air, creating an illusion that it is hovering over a bridge.

Plane ‘Freezes’ Mid Air: The internet is filled with a plethora of videos that never cease to amaze us. Some of these visuals are so astonishing that they appear unreal and edited. In a similar vein, a clip of a commercial flight has astounded netizens, making it seem like the flight was stuck in the air and hovering over a bridge. This unique video was recorded by passengers on another flight who were passing by.

The clip was shared on Instagram by an account named @endless _knowledge with the caption, “The plane appearing to be frozen mid-air is due to an optical illusion called “Parralax” defined as: „The apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object.”

Plane ‘Freezes’ Mid Air: Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Endless Knowledge | Facts & News (@endless_knowledge)

Plane ‘Freezes’ Mid Air: Here’s How It Happened

According to the caption, the commercial flight appeared to be ‘hovering’ in the air due to an optical illusion known as ‘Parallax,’ which is the apparent displacement or difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points that are not in a straight line with the object.

Since being share the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes with Insta users getting amazed by it. The clip has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users got astonished by the video while others joked by stating that the clip is edited.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Shadow???,” said an Insta user.

“Edit may be see the angle of shadow of brige and what about the shadow of sun,” the second user stated.

“just more explanations to hide the fact we are a simulated reality,” commented the third user.

“That ain’t no optical illusion. It’s practising hovering,” another user stated.

“When I pass though Italy sometimes from the highway I see some planes like that, they don’t fucking move. Why is that ?,” commented another.

“Bro didn’t learn parallax in school,” joked a person.

“If you observe carefully you’ll see that in yhe beginning the plane is behind the bridge and later it is ahead of it,” said another.

“Real life “TENET,” said a user.

“Do you have any clue how fast plane flies? It’s either a professionally edited video or some stuff going on,” commented another.

